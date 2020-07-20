COVID-19 W.Va. | 5,080 cases, 100 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 233,490 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,080 total cases and 100 deaths.

1,580 cases are still considered active in the state.

3,400 West Virginia have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (60/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (16/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (23/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (50/0), Hancock (58/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (140/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (524/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (46/0), Marion (136/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (28/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (53/2), Monongalia (739/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (178/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/23), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (98/3), Randolph (197/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (151/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (199/9), Wyoming (8/0).

