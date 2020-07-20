Crews fight structure fire in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A structure fire has closed part of a roadway Monday evening in Cross Lanes, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 5300 block of Koontz Drive.

No injuries are reported.

Crews from Tyler Mountain, Institution and Nitro fire departments are on the scene.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

