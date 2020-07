PUTNAM COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing.

It happened Sunday evening around 7:15 on Quail Court in Buffalo.

According to Putnam County Sheriff, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.

