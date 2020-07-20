Eastern Local School District preparing for fall plan

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For Eastern Local School District parent Amber Bauerbach, the end of the school year presented some challenges.

“For our house, it was a fight over laptops,” Bauerbach said.

But with the pandemic continuing to affect life, it’s possible that fight over laptops may continue.

The Eastern Local School District is considering three plans for the school year. Parents have the option to fill out a survey for the school board’s consideration.

Along with a full remote plan, the district is also offering a blended plan which would split the student body 50-50 and alternate in-person instruction.

“I’m torn because my fear is the two days they’re there, they’re only going to get the work and then I’m going to have to teach it,” Bauerbach said. “I can do what I can, what I know, but I’m not a teacher.”

The last option that is being considered is a traditional five-day-per-week plan, but administrators say that the Eastern campus doesn’t have the space to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Click here to see the Eastern Local School District restart survey.

