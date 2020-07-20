Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reduces social gathering size to ten

The restriction follows a daily record of nearly 1,000 coronavirus cases reported Sunday
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Monday the governor of the State of Kentucky reduced the number allowed during a social gathering from 50 back down to ten.

“Clusters have been created by our backyard BBQ’s, by our block parties and it’s because we let our guard down,” said Gov. Beshear Monday during a press conference addressing the COVID-19 outbreak. “We have a lot of friends over and we know them, we figure they are probably doing everything right. We take off our masks about half way in between, we relax, we get too close, we stand around while people are grilling and we are seeing some very difficult outcomes because of it.”

Gov. Beshear says the social gathering restriction does not apply to businesses, venues or outdoor weddings for example. The governor says those types of gatherings are currently being regulated.

COVID clusters popping up in the state are also being created by travel, Gov. Beshear said Monday.

The governor is also recommending a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of the following eight states reporting a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Arizona, Idaho, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Mississippi.

As of Monday, Kentucky is reporting 230,414 total cases with an increase of 258 positive tests.

Of the new cases, Gov. Beshear says eight children under the age of five have tested positive, with two being 3-months-old.

Gov. Beshear announced one new death.

Currently, 542 patients have been hospitalized for virus complication and 114 admitted to the ICU.

533,143 individuals in the commonwealth have been tested so far for the virus and 6,876 have recovered.

