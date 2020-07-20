Greenup County Schools reveal reopening plans

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Students in Grades 1-12 will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t an option when Greenup County Schools reopen in August.

The district released their plans to reopen Monday.

School officials say face coverings will also be required when students are on the bus or in hallways.

Buses will be loaded back to front, and unloaded front to back. Seats will be assigned, and buses sanitized after each run.

Each student and staff member will have their temperatures taken before entering the school.

Students will also be asked about possible symptoms of COVID, and there will be a quarantine area for students showing signs of illness.

“Grab and Go” breakfast will be provided in the mornings, and social distancing will be followed at lunch.

In-person classes will be five days a week. However, a virtual option will be offered.

Enrollment for virtual learning will begin July 27.

Virtual learners will be assigned a virtual teacher, and students must have internet access.

There will be a placement change grace period for either option that will last from Aug 26 to Sept. 4.

If a student chooses virtual learning, they will be eligible for pick-up food services.

