Advertisement

Hurricane Police searching for suspect in car break-ins

Doorbell cameras caught the man checking door handles.
Doorbell cameras caught the man checking door handles.(Kim Rafferty)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Hurricane Police are searching for a man they say broke into several vehicles early Saturday morning.

When Mike Blackburn’s neighbor told him a man stole items out of multiple cars along his street, he immediately checked his own.

"It was mostly cars that they just checked the handle," said Blackburn.

Police say the suspect checked handles for any unlocked cars as he went up and down Meadow Circle and stole a few items from multiple unlocked vehicles.

“They are getting very brave and I don’t want this neighborhood to turn into a bad neighborhood,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn said he does not recognize the people that travel from the more commercial part of Hurricane into their neighborhood through a passage in the fencing, which was the same way cameras caught the man coming from.

After hearing about the incident, Blackburn is concerned for his son who also travels the same path on his bike.

“I’m definitely concerned for him, because you just don’t know what someone is going to do,” said Blackburn.

He said he grew up in this same neighborhood and stuff like this would not happen back then.

"They said you know sometimes someone would rob you for a dollar if they could get it from you," said Blackburn.

Blackburn's car was locked, but he said it is something everyone needs to remember.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hurricane Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Altogether the county has 123 total cases, and 76 people have recovered. There have been three deaths connected to the virus.

Local

38 COVID-19 cases tied to Hazard High School football team

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WYMT/WSAZ
Of the 38 cases, there are 18 students, three coaches and 17 positive contacts.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has 41 confirmed cases at this time.

Studio 3

How to ditch diapers during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Potty training expert and author of 'Go Diaper Free' on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Coach’s Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Local

Additional cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Last week the Ohio Department of Health moved Scioto County from a level two to a level three public health emergency.

Local

Deputies investigating stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Sunday evening around 7:15 on Quail Court in Buffalo.

Local

No walk-ins for back-to-school immunizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say due to the pandemic, appointments are being spaced out to meet social distancing guidelines.

News

Greenup County Schools reveal reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Students in Grades 1-12 will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t an option when Greenup County Schools reopen in August.

Local

Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases by almost 50% in one month

Updated: 4 hours ago
At the site of the 35th drive-up testing site held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, county and city leaders urged the public to wear face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.