Hurricane Police searching for suspect in car break-ins

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Hurricane Police are searching for a man they say broke into several vehicles early Saturday morning.

When Mike Blackburn’s neighbor told him a man stole items out of multiple cars along his street, he immediately checked his own.

"It was mostly cars that they just checked the handle," said Blackburn.

Police say the suspect checked handles for any unlocked cars as he went up and down Meadow Circle and stole a few items from multiple unlocked vehicles.

“They are getting very brave and I don’t want this neighborhood to turn into a bad neighborhood,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn said he does not recognize the people that travel from the more commercial part of Hurricane into their neighborhood through a passage in the fencing, which was the same way cameras caught the man coming from.

After hearing about the incident, Blackburn is concerned for his son who also travels the same path on his bike.

“I’m definitely concerned for him, because you just don’t know what someone is going to do,” said Blackburn.

He said he grew up in this same neighborhood and stuff like this would not happen back then.

"They said you know sometimes someone would rob you for a dollar if they could get it from you," said Blackburn.

Blackburn's car was locked, but he said it is something everyone needs to remember.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hurricane Police Department.

