Advertisement

Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases by almost 50% in one month

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At the site of the 35th drive-up testing site held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, county and city leaders urged the public to wear face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Kanawha County, the largest case of community spread, due to a large gathering has been seen in a congregant setting, where 48 positive cases have now been reported.

“We can’t let our guard down about this virus especially not while cases continue to rise,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of KanawhaCharleston Health Department. “If you are out in public, it’s better to be outside. Please remember to stay six feet apart from other people, avoid touching your face and wash your hands frequently. Remember to wear your face mask. Face masks are our best chance ofstopping the spread of this disease.”

Kanawha County Commissioner, Ben Salango, attributed the increase of COVID positive cases by 47% this month to travel, indoor gatherings and community spread.

Monday another COVID-19 testing event is taking place at Capital High School.

To date, officials say more than 10,000 people have been tested for the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Sunday there are 564 total cases in the county.

189 of those cases are still considered active.

335 patients have recovered from virus complications.

There have been 20 coronavirus-related deaths.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Altogether the county has 123 total cases, and 76 people have recovered. There have been three deaths connected to the virus.

Local

38 COVID-19 cases tied to Hazard High School football team

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WYMT/WSAZ
Of the 38 cases, there are 18 students, three coaches and 17 positive contacts.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has 41 confirmed cases at this time.

Studio 3

How to ditch diapers during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Potty training expert and author of 'Go Diaper Free' on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Coach’s Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Local

Additional cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Last week the Ohio Department of Health moved Scioto County from a level two to a level three public health emergency.

Local

Deputies investigating stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Sunday evening around 7:15 on Quail Court in Buffalo.

Local

No walk-ins for back-to-school immunizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say due to the pandemic, appointments are being spaced out to meet social distancing guidelines.

News

Greenup County Schools reveal reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Students in Grades 1-12 will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t an option when Greenup County Schools reopen in August.