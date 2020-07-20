Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases by almost 50% in one month

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At the site of the 35th drive-up testing site held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, county and city leaders urged the public to wear face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Kanawha County, the largest case of community spread, due to a large gathering has been seen in a congregant setting, where 48 positive cases have now been reported.

“We can’t let our guard down about this virus especially not while cases continue to rise,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of KanawhaCharleston Health Department. “If you are out in public, it’s better to be outside. Please remember to stay six feet apart from other people, avoid touching your face and wash your hands frequently. Remember to wear your face mask. Face masks are our best chance ofstopping the spread of this disease.”

Kanawha County Commissioner, Ben Salango, attributed the increase of COVID positive cases by 47% this month to travel, indoor gatherings and community spread.

Monday another COVID-19 testing event is taking place at Capital High School.

To date, officials say more than 10,000 people have been tested for the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Sunday there are 564 total cases in the county.

189 of those cases are still considered active.

335 patients have recovered from virus complications.

There have been 20 coronavirus-related deaths.

