Advertisement

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Colton Michael told television station KMBC that the 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix showed up on the front porch of his family's home in Lawson, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

At first, she wouldn't let anyone get near her, said Michael, who has lived in the home for nearly two years.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” he said.

Eventually, he was able to gain Cleo's trust and to get her checked for a microchip, which showed that she belonged to the former owners of his house.

Cleo’s owners, who had moved to Olathe, Kansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lawson, couldn’t believe it when Michael called and said the dog had turned up at their old home. They had posted on Facebook a week earlier about the missing dog. Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Former national security adviser John Bolton believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses and should have been removed from office.

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Altogether the county has 123 total cases, and 76 people have recovered. There have been three deaths connected to the virus.

Local

38 COVID-19 cases tied to Hazard High School football team

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WYMT/WSAZ
Of the 38 cases, there are 18 students, three coaches and 17 positive contacts.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has 41 confirmed cases at this time.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

National

Dog makes 57-mile journey to old home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A dog found its way to her family's old home, one they haven't lived in for nearly two years.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

Studio 3

How to ditch diapers during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Potty training expert and author of 'Go Diaper Free' on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Coach’s Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.