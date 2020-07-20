Advertisement

Looking at the costs of COVID-19 testing

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites can be found all across West Virginia. Many who choose to be tested are surprised when asked for proof of health insurance because most believed all testing sites are free of cost.

“The testing sites that are done with the National Guard are all free of charge,” said John Law with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We have seen such a need in Kanawha County. This is about our 35th drive-thru, and we’ve done about 13,000 tests thus far. We do ask for insurance information, if you have it, and your driver’s license.”

To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the Governor’s Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard, local health departments, and community partners are providing free testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission. These sites do not require proof of health insurance.

This testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required.

For a link to state run testing sites available, click here.

Under the First Families Act, amended by the Cares Act requires private insurance plans to pay for COVID-19 testing, the administration of the test without cost-sharing, or medical management requirements. This applies to health plans offered by employers and insurers that offer individual and group health insurance coverage.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is asking those who come to the drive-thru testing sites for their proof of health insurance to help cover mitigate costs to cover lab tests.

“We bill your insurance company. The health department doesn’t make any ... it’s just to pay for the cost of the lab test,” said Law.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department wants everyone to have the opportunity to get tested, saying they won’t turn anyone away for not having health insurance.

“If you have insurance, your insurance will pay for it. If you don’t have insurance, Medicaid will pay for it. If you don’t have either, we’re not turning you away.

