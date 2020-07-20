Advertisement

Man who inspired ‘White Boy Rick’ released from custody

This undated photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Richard Wershe Jr.
This undated photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Richard Wershe Jr.(Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” was released from custody Monday in Florida, his first steps of freedom since he was a teenager.

Richard Wershe Jr. was discharged from a residential work-release program in Kissimmee, Florida, the state's Department of Corrections said.

Wershe, 51, covered his head and got into a car headed to Michigan, WDIV-TV reported.

In 2017, he was released in Michigan after roughly 30 years in prison for a cocaine conviction but was sent to Florida to serve a sentence for a car theft scheme there. Wershe has been in a halfway house recently.

Wershe's story was the basis of the 2018 film "White Boy Rick," starring Matthew McConaughey and with Richie Merritt in the title role.

The title referred to Wershe's nickname in his younger days, a moniker he dislikes. He will be on parole for another year in Michigan.

“He’s anxious to get home,” Wershe’s attorney, Ralph Musilli, said. “His head is in a good place. He has a good support group here, and he is finally ready get back into the real world.”

