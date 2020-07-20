Name released after body found in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The name of a man whose body was found Sunday in a wooded area along U.S. 23 has been released.

According to the Boyd County Coroner's Office, James D. Smith, 57, of Ashland, was the victim.

Smith’s body was found in an area near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

The body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Officials say foul play is not suspected in the case.

