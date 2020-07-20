New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Monday.

It says the case involves a 21-year-old woman who is isolating at home.

Altogether the county has 123 total coronavirus cases, and 76 people have recovered.

There have been three deaths connected to the virus.

