No walk-ins for back-to-school immunizations

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WSAZ) - Every year, health departments urge parents to make sure their child is up-to-date on their vaccinations before returning to school from the summer break.

The year 2020 is no exception. Even with the uncertainty of school attendance, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says students need their vaccinations.

Officials say due to the pandemic, appointments are being spaced out to meet social distancing guidelines. No walk-ins will be accepted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Parents are asked to provide all insurance information when scheduling an appointment and to obtain a copy of your child’s immunization records prior to the scheduling of your child’s appointment.

Everyone coming to the appointment are required to wear a face covering. If you do not have a cloth face covering, officials say one will be provided.

