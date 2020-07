HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not clear when power will return to customers in and around Milton.

That’s according to the AEP outage website that says the condition is currently being assessed.

The website reports 2,893 customers in the dark as of Monday evening.

The outage started just before 4 p.m.

