Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect found who hit swimmer on Tygart River

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION CO., W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE 7/20/2020 1:30 p.m. - Police have identified the boat involved which hit a swimmer in the Tygart River, its operator and three other occupants.

Lawrence Messina of the DNR says no charges have been filed as investigators continue to pursue additional information.

The swimmer is in serious but stable condition.

UPDATE 7/20/2020 9:30 a.m. - Police found the person who they suspect hit a man swimming on the Tygart River with a boat.

Lawrence Messina, a DNR Police spokesperson, confirmed a suspect was located, but nothing further was immediately released.

“DNR Police thanks the public for their assistance with this case,” Messina said.

An update on the 22-year-old victim’s condition was also not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/19/2020 4:04 p.m.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR), a man swimming in the Tygart River on Saturday was struck and injured by a boat that then fled the scene.

The 22-year-old victim was struck around 4:35 p.m., sustained serious injuries, and was transported to Ruby Hospital in Morgantown by the Marion County Rescue Squad.

Initial witness accounts described the boat that struck the swimmer as a white runabout “speed boat” that may have a yellow zig-zag pattern on its sides.

According to the WV DNR, the boat was occupied by approximately five white, middle-aged individuals and was driven by a white male. After the boat struck the swimmer, it slowed and its occupants looked back at the victim, but it then sped away north on the Tygart River toward the Benton’s Ferry Bridge.

Prior to striking the swimmer, the boat and its occupants would have been operating on the Tygart River south of the Benton’s Ferry bridge in an area of the Tygart River that is lined with numerous homes and camps and is a popular boating spot that is frequented by many watercraft.

The WV DNR asks anyone with any information regarding this incident, including the identity of the owner(s), operator, and occupants of the boat involved, is requested to contact the WV DNR LES, through the Marion County 911 Center at (304) 367-5300 or at the DNR District 1 Headquarters, in Farmington, Monday-Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm , at (304) 825-6787.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Altogether the county has 123 total cases, and 76 people have recovered. There have been three deaths connected to the virus.

Local

38 COVID-19 cases tied to Hazard High School football team

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WYMT/WSAZ
Of the 38 cases, there are 18 students, three coaches and 17 positive contacts.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has 41 confirmed cases at this time.

Studio 3

How to ditch diapers during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Potty training expert and author of 'Go Diaper Free' on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Coach’s Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coach's Corner: Fat Loss Facts

Local

Additional cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Last week the Ohio Department of Health moved Scioto County from a level two to a level three public health emergency.

Local

Deputies investigating stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Sunday evening around 7:15 on Quail Court in Buffalo.

Local

No walk-ins for back-to-school immunizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say due to the pandemic, appointments are being spaced out to meet social distancing guidelines.

News

Greenup County Schools reveal reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Students in Grades 1-12 will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t an option when Greenup County Schools reopen in August.

Local

Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases by almost 50% in one month

Updated: 4 hours ago
At the site of the 35th drive-up testing site held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, county and city leaders urged the public to wear face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.