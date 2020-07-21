Additional coronavirus death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An additional COVID-19 related death has been reported in the State of West Virginia.

The DHHR says a 67-year-old woman from Cabell County has passed away.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 239,341 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,161 total cases and now 101 deaths.

1,569 of those cases are still considered active, officials say.

3,491 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (218/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (141/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/4), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).

