Point Pleasant road back open after catching fire

UPDATE 7/21/2020 9:00 AM POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jackson Avenue is back open after catching fire Monday night.

It happened between 26th and 27th street.

West Virginia Division of Highway workers tell WSAZ a lightening bolt struck power lines, causing them to fall and catch fire. The fire was so hot it melted some of the blacktop road.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings lives directly across from where it happened.

He described the moment it happened.

“It was just like a shotgun blast,” said Billings. “I’ve never heard anything like that before”

He said the fire spread quickly.

“By the time we looked out from the window here on the main thorofare through our city, you could see the line down and fire rapidly going up, up, North, South East, and West,” said Billings.

Billings called 911 immediately and Point Pleasant firefighters arrived within minutes.

“We shut the whole area off and just quarantined until AEP could arrive,” said Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant.

It took an hour and a half for AEP crews to arrive.

Mason County 911 says power was restored by 1 A.M.

WV DOH crews were back on scene to repair the road by 6:30 A.M. Tuesday.

Jackson Avenue was back open by 10 A.M.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders say some high voltage power lines fell Monday night in Point Pleasant while they were still burning.

As a result, the area of Jackson Avenue between 26th and 27th streets are closed.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department says power company crews were headed to the scene.

Pictures posted to the department’s Facebook page show the lines burning on the road.

The Appalachian Power Outage map shows 553 customers are without power in and around that area, with a restoration time of 1:30 a.m..

The website doesn’t specify if the outage is directly related to the burning lines.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.