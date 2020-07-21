Business fighting to stay open after COVID shutdown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Small businesses across our region were financially hurt by the mandatory closure during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Revolution Training, a small gym in the Elk City area of Charleston, was finally able to reopen at the beginning of June, but less than half of its customers returned.

The business was opened in September 2019 by husband and wife Richard and Kristen Markoski, with the goal of helping people who did not like normal exercise locations. Their business model is based on members working one-on-one with a trainer who walks them through exactly what to do for the best workout.

“Doing all of it by ourselves and not getting any government assistance has really been tough on us,” co-owner Richard said. “On top of that, we are really losing clients because people are so afraid of COVID right now.”

They got their 25th member around the beginning of March and the business finally became profitable, Kristen said. However, COVID fears, income losses and people who are no longer motivated to workout following the long closure has reduced their membership to seven. If things do not improve soon, they have no choice but to close permanently.

“I knew going into this that this would be a successful business,” Kristen said. “But getting hit by the pandemic really just ran us into the ground.”

The business was too small to qualify for any state or federal relief programs the couple applied for, forcing them to take tens of thousands of dollars out of their personal savings to keep the business afloat. With a significant investment into the equipment and space, they will have to cut their losses and close by the middle of August.

“In a business where it is personal training, every one person matters a lot,” Richard said. “This isn’t a gym where we have hundreds of members. Ideally, we have 30 to 40 members.”

After posting about the gym’s future on Facebook, the couple received lots of positive feedback and even signed up one new member, Kristen said. They need to add another 10 to 15 in the next month to resume covering their costs and remain open.

“I want to be here for the people that I work for already to give them a place that they love,” Richard said. “We have people come in who say that ‘I have tried other gyms and I didn’t like it’ or something like that. And if we close, what are they going to do? Go back to somewhere they don’t like?”

Also hurting the bottom line are cleaning practices and limits on when people are wanting to use the gym because its showers are closed under state guidelines. Most clients are currently coming in the evening, but even something as simple as writing personal records on a chalkboard isn’t allowed because there is no way to sanitize the chalk between each use.

