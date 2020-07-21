Charleston City Council approves sidewalk repairs, hiring mental health coordinator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Handicap-accessible sidewalks and providing mental health assistance were among topics at Monday night’s Charleston City Council meeting.

A project to repair sidewalks and handicap ramps was approved unanimously at the meeting. The project will cost more than $288,000 and make every sidewalk in the city Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

Under federal rules, every sidewalk must be accessible after any paving or construction project is started or completed.

The city of Charleston will also hire its first mental health coordinator. The position will be responsible for coordinating the work of a mental health response team comprised of city staff, mental health exports, homeless shelters, and social service providers. It's part of revisions to the city's 2019 annual action plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, meaning the position will be paid for by Community Development Block Grant funds.

The amendment also includes an additional $890,000 in CDBG funds made available by the CARES Act.

