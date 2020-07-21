COVID-19 case reported at Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the Charleston Fire Department has tested positive for coronavirus, city officials announced Tuesday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says it has started contact tracing and identifying people that the individual may have come in contact with.

“This individual is home and experiencing few symptoms at this time,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We appreciate the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s rapid response as they conduct contact tracing.”

Officials say the employee last worked on Thursday, July 16.

All operations at the Charleston Fire Department will continue to operate as normal.

