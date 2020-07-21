Crews fight structure fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene late Monday night of a structure fire near the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Wyoming Street, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the rear of the building was on fire when they arrived.

The fire seriously damaged the structure, and two families are affected. Everyone made it out safely.

Crews from Charleston police and fire, as well as EMS personnel, are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

