Dealing with the heat while keeping your pets in mind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many parts of West Virginia are in the middle of a multi-day heat wave.

While it’s not quite hot enough to cook an egg on the asphalt in Charleston, it’s plenty hot enough to cause heat-related illnesses.

Kanawha County officials say it’s important to take frequent breaks when out in the heat, especially for those working outside.

“If you don’t have to work in heat, stay out of it,” said CW Sigman, emergency management director for Kanawha County.

The CDC says frequent hydration is the key to avoiding heat-related illnesses. But experts suggest that you drink water often, even when you’re not thirsty.

Sigman says frequent hydration will allow the body to sweat more which, in turn, helps the body cool down.

The same goes for your furry friends at home. Veterinarians say dogs face higher risk than humans when it comes to overheating. Signs that your animal is too hot are easy to spot.

“They will begin to act as if they are completely exhausted and out of energy,” said Dr. Eric Lee, a veterinarian. “They won’t be able to continue on their walk or their exercise”.

Lee says you should also look out for excessive panting and dogs lying on the ground, refusing to get up.

When this happens you need to get the dog into the shade immediately, try to get them to drink water and call your vet.

Lee says dog mommies and daddies need to be on the lookout for hot temperatures on sidewalks and asphalt.

A good rule of thumb is if you can’t hold your hand on the ground for more than 10 seconds, it’s too hot for your pet.

“When those dogs are walking on their foot pads on that hot hard surface, they will be ulcerated very, very quickly, and they will blister fast,” Lee said.

The Kanawha County veterinarian says dogs with smaller noses need special attention when it comes to hot weather. He explained they need to be kept in cool environments longer because of how hard it is for them to breathe.

In the coming days while you navigate this heat wave, it’s important to keep plenty of sunscreen and water handy.

