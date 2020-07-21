Advertisement

Dealing with the heat while keeping your pets in mind

As the hot weather continues, officials say hydration is the key to getting through the heat wave safely.
As the hot weather continues, officials say hydration is the key to getting through the heat wave safely.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many parts of West Virginia are in the middle of a multi-day heat wave.

While it’s not quite hot enough to cook an egg on the asphalt in Charleston, it’s plenty hot enough to cause heat-related illnesses.

Kanawha County officials say it’s important to take frequent breaks when out in the heat, especially for those working outside.

“If you don’t have to work in heat, stay out of it,” said CW Sigman, emergency management director for Kanawha County.

The CDC says frequent hydration is the key to avoiding heat-related illnesses. But experts suggest that you drink water often, even when you’re not thirsty.

Sigman says frequent hydration will allow the body to sweat more which, in turn, helps the body cool down.

The same goes for your furry friends at home. Veterinarians say dogs face higher risk than humans when it comes to overheating. Signs that your animal is too hot are easy to spot.

“They will begin to act as if they are completely exhausted and out of energy,” said Dr. Eric Lee, a veterinarian. “They won’t be able to continue on their walk or their exercise”.

Lee says you should also look out for excessive panting and dogs lying on the ground, refusing to get up.

When this happens you need to get the dog into the shade immediately, try to get them to drink water and call your vet.

Lee says dog mommies and daddies need to be on the lookout for hot temperatures on sidewalks and asphalt.

A good rule of thumb is if you can’t hold your hand on the ground for more than 10 seconds, it’s too hot for your pet.

“When those dogs are walking on their foot pads on that hot hard surface, they will be ulcerated very, very quickly, and they will blister fast,” Lee said.

The Kanawha County veterinarian says dogs with smaller noses need special attention when it comes to hot weather. He explained they need to be kept in cool environments longer because of how hard it is for them to breathe.

In the coming days while you navigate this heat wave, it’s important to keep plenty of sunscreen and water handy.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in shallow grave

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The discovery was made on property off of East Park Drive in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Studio 3

Safety of children on social media

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Certified Social Media Intelligence Expert Dr. Steve Webb on Studio 3.

Video

Safety of children on social media

Updated: 1 hours ago
Safety of children on social media

Studio 3

Sharkfest on National Geographic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Shark Expert Ryan Johnson on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Sharkfest on National Geographic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sharkfest on National Geographic

Local

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The new cases bring the county’s total to 106.

Local

COVID-19 case reported at Charleston Fire Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says it has started contact tracing and identifying people that the individual may have come in contact with.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Local

Ohio Coronavirus cases dip slightly; hospitalizations rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Department reported 1,236 confirmed and probable cases on Monday, down from 1,110 a day earlier.

Local

Additional coronavirus death reported in West Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR says a 67-year-old woman from Cabell County has passed away.