FRAUD ALERT | COVID-19 test scam

According to the Portsmouth City Health Department in southeastern Ohio, they have received reports about people going door-to-door offering COVID testing.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One health department in our region is sending out a warning about schemers who are trying to cash in on the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Portsmouth City Health Department, they have received reports about people going door-to-door offering COVID testing.

Officials say no legitimate testing is conducted in this manner.

The Ohio Department of Health is conducting research testing.

Health officials are urging neighbors to never give money to anyone who comes to your home offering COVID testing.

Whether people going door-to-door offering COVID-19 testing was a scam or part of a legitimate survey was not answered as of Tuesday evening.

The interim director at the Portsmouth Health Department says they heard about people going door to door offering COVID-19 testing, and Monday night the department posted about it on its Facebook page, saying “No legitimate testing is conducted in this manner.”

However, another official with the Portsmouth Health Department said Tuesday afternoon that the Ohio Department of Health partnered with Ohio State University to conduct a survey and provide free COVID-19 tests to a select number of residents.

They’ve got teams doing testing at homes across the state and were in Scioto County the past few days.

People selected for testing were supposed to get a piece of mail ahead of their visit letting them know they’d been selected, and they did have the option to opt out.  

The piece of mail said, “Please answer your door when we visit.”

The health department so far has not said whether these survey conductors were at the home or homes where the supposed scam report surfaced. One health department official did say it was possible this legitimate survey was mistaken for a scam.

The survey team wrapped up its work in Scioto County on Monday, and is moving on to the Southwestern part of Ohio next, the Portsmouth Health Department official told WSAZ.

The health department’s Facebook post says be sure not to give money to anyone who comes to your home offering COVID testing, and if that happens to you, report it to the police.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

