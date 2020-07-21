Advertisement

Four people hospitalized after head-on collision

A busy road is shut down after two cars collided head-on Tuesday morning.
A busy road is shut down after two cars collided head-on Tuesday morning.(John Greene | John Greene)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Cross Lanes, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A busy road is shut down after a head-on collision between two cars happened early Tuesday morning.

Big Tyler Road and Doc Bailey Road are shut down right now.

Kanawha County Sheriff deputies tell WSAZ the driver of a Ford Explorer was making a right-hand turn off of Doc Bailey Road onto Big Tyler. The Ford Explorer was hit head-on by another vehicle traveling Big Tyler Road.

According to sheriff deputies, four people have been taken to the hospital. Right now the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Initial reports say one person jumped out of one of the cars and ran away.

Deputies have brought in a dog to see if someone ran away.

It is still unclear if anyone jumped out of either one of the vehicles.

Keep checking WSAZ app for the latest information.  

Cross Lanes, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a busy road is shut down after two cars collided head-on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened just after 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Big Tyler Road and Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

Right now it is unclear if anyone is hurt.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene of the crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

