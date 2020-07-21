Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in shallow grave

Troopers are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a shallow grave in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Troopers are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a shallow grave in Boyd County, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Troopers are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a shallow grave in Boyd County, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday.

The discovery was made on property off of East Park Drive.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office reached out to KSP after the body was exhumed. The autopsy is scheduled later Tuesday.

While an identification wasn’t possible, troopers say an initial examination determined the death is a homicide.

Troopers say the man had long dark hair, was about 5 feet 8 and weighed between 140 to 160 pounds. He was between 22 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call KSP Post 14 at 606-928-6421.  

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dealing with the heat while keeping your pets in mind

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Much of West Virginia and the Tri-State are in the middle of a multi-day heat wave.

Studio 3

Safety of children on social media

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Certified Social Media Intelligence Expert Dr. Steve Webb on Studio 3.

Video

Safety of children on social media

Updated: 1 hours ago
Safety of children on social media

Studio 3

Sharkfest on National Geographic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Shark Expert Ryan Johnson on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Sharkfest on National Geographic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sharkfest on National Geographic

Local

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The new cases bring the county’s total to 106.

Local

COVID-19 case reported at Charleston Fire Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says it has started contact tracing and identifying people that the individual may have come in contact with.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Local

Ohio Coronavirus cases dip slightly; hospitalizations rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Department reported 1,236 confirmed and probable cases on Monday, down from 1,110 a day earlier.

Local

Additional coronavirus death reported in West Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR says a 67-year-old woman from Cabell County has passed away.