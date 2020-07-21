Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in shallow grave

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Troopers are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a shallow grave in Boyd County, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday.

The discovery was made on property off of East Park Drive.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office reached out to KSP after the body was exhumed. The autopsy is scheduled later Tuesday.

While an identification wasn’t possible, troopers say an initial examination determined the death is a homicide.

Troopers say the man had long dark hair, was about 5 feet 8 and weighed between 140 to 160 pounds. He was between 22 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call KSP Post 14 at 606-928-6421.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.