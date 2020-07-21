Ky. experiences second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, 3 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( WSAZ) – The second-highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.

He said there were 674 new cases.

The governor reported three new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 674 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We have got to be committed to doing better, and I do see a lot of that out there,” Beshear said in a release. “We’ve got to make sure we are not one of these other states where their cases are exploding. We still have time to act. But we have got to know that we are on that trajectory, we are on that path, without everybody doing the right thing.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Beshear said there were at least 24,060 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. Twenty-three new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

Pointing to a map breaking down the state’s cases by county, Beshear said there is no region of Kentucky that is safe from COVID-19.

