Law enforcement offers tips to protect kids online

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Schools transitioning to virtual learning in the spring of 2020 pushed kids in our region to spend more time behind screens. It’s a trend we’ll see continuing this fall, causing some concern for parents and grandparents in our communities.

“There are some kids that will go and do their work, but there are others, especially older kids who will go to sites that aren’t safe for them. That’s what I’m concerned about,” said Sharon Lemaster, who’s a grandparent.

“There’s a lot of stuff online that’s not inappropriate for kids and teaches them bad things,” said Melissa Blankenship, who’s a parent.

Huntington Police Department Sgt. Matt Null says it’s important to open a conversation with your child about their digital footprint.

“Make sure they know not to share their passwords with anyone, not boyfriends, or girlfriends. The only person that should have their password is their parent or guardian,” Null said.

Dr. Kimberly McFall, a former K-12th grade teacher and now a School Media Library program coordinator, says a parent needs to understand the apps their children are using.

“If you have location services on in Snapchat people can find out your location to your street address. So no matter what your student’s age is, you need to make sure their location services are turned off,” McFall said.

