Lawrence County Schools releases back-to-school options

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Another school district in our region is placing the decision of how students go back-to-school in the hands of parents.

The Lawrence County Board of Education approved two guiding documents Monday evening for the upcoming school year.

Three options are on the table to meet the needs of all learners: traditional, non-traditional and a virtual academy.

The traditional learning model is in-person instruction for grades preschool through twelfth. Masks must be worn by all students in first grade and up along with health and safety screenings.

Below are the mask expectations based on the Kentucky Department of Education’s guidance documents:

Requires all students, grades 1-12, to wear a mask when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be achieved

Allow mask removal when 6 feet of social distancing can be achieved

Require masks when students and staff are moving inside a school building

Allow teacher discretion for requiring masks, even if social distancing is achieved

Provide all students and staff with two cloth face masks with school design and disposable masks as needed

Train all students and staff on the proper use of a mask

Purchase ‘see through’ masks for certain populations

Below are the social distancing guidelines based on the Kentucky Department of Education’s guidance documents:

Maximize distance between students in classrooms

Schedule smaller class sizes

Stagger arrival and dismissal times

Limit non-essential visitors on school property

Assign directional flow of foot traffic in hallways

Place markings on floors and walls as reminders

The non-traditional model is for grades preschool through twelfth and will involve teacher-led instruction with daily online work for a minimum of at least one semester.

As for the virtual option, students in grades K-12 must submit an application to enroll and there is a one year minimum. The individualized program will require all online work.

Officials say all options will require student, parent and teacher contracts. Contracts will have more details about each option. Contracts will be available in early August.

Any student or staff member with a temperature greater than 100.4, a cough, vomiting/diarrhea, new rash or exposure to COVID-19 in the past 48 hours should stay home, officials say.

Leaders say parents should take a child’s temperature before leaving home but temperature checks will occur on arrival at school.

Any student or staff member that has tested positive for COVID-19 must also stay home for a least 10 days and be symptom free for 72 hours without medication.

Offering three instructional options to meet the needs of all learners. (Lawrence County Schools)

