Mason County selects school calendar

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Mason County Board of Education has approved their school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

The decision was made Tuesday night at a meeting in a 5-0 vote.

According to the calendar, the start date for employment will be Aug. 17.

The last day for employment will be June 1.

The first day for students is set for Sept. 8.

The last day for students will be May 28.

The calendar will allow for a full Christmas break off and full Thanksgiving break off. However, with Thanksgiving break, students will be required to complete three days of non-instructional learning at home. These days are designed so students can do school work outside of the classroom but still have the day count toward the 180 days needed to fulfill an entire school year.

For spring break, though, students will only get Good Friday off, as well as the Monday after the Easter holiday. The board said students will also need to complete those two days as non-instructional learning days outside the classroom, as well.

Superintendent Jack Cullen said the calendar is designed to frontload development and professional days, in the event a major change happens down the road.

“If we go to a blended learning approach initially that has students in a couple days, four days and one-day remote, or if the governor says you’re in remote, we have to be able to do that distance.”

The board will hold an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they’ll discuss the re-entry plan for schools. They are encouraging the public to comment at the meeting.

