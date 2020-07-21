More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 106.

There are currently 35 active COVID-19 cases in Scioto County.

The health departments also say three more people who previously tested positive for the virus or were placed in quarantine have recovered. This brings the total number recovered to 71.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Tuesday by the health departments, so the total remains at 13.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.