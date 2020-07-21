Advertisement

Ohio coronavirus cases dip slightly; hospitalizations rise

Figures released by the Ohio Department of Health show a slight dip in new coronavirus cases while hospitalizations are rising again.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Figures released by the Ohio Department of Health show a slight dip in new coronavirus cases while hospitalizations are rising again.

The Health Department reported 1,047 confirmed and probable cases on Tuesday, down slightly from a day earlier.

The numbers are also substantially down from Friday's record of 1,679. The state says 743 people were admitted to hospitals last week with COVID-19, the second-highest figure since 853 hospitalizations the week of April 15.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday an order this week could require masks to be worn in “a lot more counties.”

