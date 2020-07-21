Putnam County schools discuss 2020-2021 school year

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every year, parents and students look for what’s to come in the upcoming school year. However, this year with COVID-19 in the mix, you could see a lot more changes.

On Monday evening, the Putnam County Board of Education met to discuss some ideas for the upcoming 2020-2021 year. The ideas were focused on a re-entry plan, if the students will be in the classroom physically and the school calendar.

“I don’t want people to think that this is our plan,” said Superintendent John Hudson. “We’re still working with work groups to (go through) it because, they may see a hole in it or they may see something that we should add as a result of their comments.”

Hudson discussed having a potential staggered reopening plan, where the first two weeks of school would be more like trial weeks. Students would be divided in half by their last name and alternate physical days in the classroom and remote learning. Hudson said this would give students time to adjust to the new school normal -- for example, seeing where social distant markers are.

“That would give us an opportunity to look at that, as well as the transportation so that we would know potentially our maximum number on our buses. So that would be a two-week trial period so we could refine anything that we needed.”

Hudson said currently, the goal is to have students physically in the classroom five days a week. But they discussed what it could look like if students went completely remote, went five days a week or did a mixture of the two. The only way they would go completely remote, Hudson said, is if state officials or health officials mandated it.

One plan discussed was having blended learning, which would be two days in attendance and three days outside learning remotely. Students would also be divided in half by last name for this option, ensuring there is less students in the building at a time.

Another topic discussed was the school calendar, Hudson said the school needs to have 180 instructional learning days, the first day starting Sept. 8 and the last day being June 1, 2021. Therefore, they are looking at the possibility of cutting spring break short and giving school work during Thanksgiving break to ensure they fulfill their number of days needed.

“What we want to do is equip our parents with the best information that we have so they can make good, informed decisions about a return to school and what choice they may offer.”

Hudson also showed a graphic to display how the typical classroom could look with social distancing and sanitary procedures.

Right now, they are anticipating bringing a final plan to the board on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.