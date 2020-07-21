Safety of children on social media

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Each day, millions of kids go online to interact with friends, fans and strangers, but the anything-goes nature of the internet puts kids at risk on sites like TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

Though their behavior may be normal, some children are being exposed to cyber-trauma.

Certified Social Media Intelligence Expert Dr. Steve Webb, author of ‘Education in a Violent World’, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share tips on how you can tell if your child is being cyber-bullied.

