First Warning Forecast | Enough Sun For The 90s, Enough Humidity For Storms

Persistent pattern still giving us those twin threats this afternoon.
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though most folks roll through the morning hours with our most reasonable temperatures (in the 70s and 80s), the humidity is palpable and can still lead to a shower bubbling up. The afternoon however, is where our main weather concerns lie. Most of us will be steaming through the 90s, with the “Heat Index” feeling more like triple digits. A few isolated storms will also generate, bringing that towering downpour and momentary cool-down, both of which might well be appreciated considering our emerging drought situation. A few is indeed only a few though, so most folks will finish the day stuck in the heat rather than the rain. On days like this though, there’s always a chance.

Overnight whatever we do get out there for storms will gradually fade, but this humidity should keep at least a little something alive for a while. We’ll be expecting an up-tick in the storm coverage tomorrow, potentially ending (more like ‘pausing') the heat wave for a bunch of us. Nevertheless, the 90°-mark is the right number to target each day. Keep in mind, any rain from one of these storms that spark up will be a downpour, and can cause some brief blinding street-flooding for a time, so be careful when encountering any rain.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re aiming to wean ourselves off of these storms and the humidity behind it, but it will be very tenuous. In fact, given any tip in the balance toward more sunshine (like we’re anticipating this weekend), without any actual ‘cold front’ crossing the Tri-State we won’t be able to spend a whole lot of time in comparatively cooler air. We may well end up just starting yet another heat wave.

