Social distance tennis camp offered to young players

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Summer break usually means camps, along with other activities for children, but COVID-19 has caused many to be cancelled this year.

At the Ashland Tennis Center, instructors are offering a week-long camp for children.

Director of Tennis BJ Lehosit says they are following social distance guidelines and have broken the students up into smaller groups so that it’s easier to keep space between them.

Typically, there is a camp in June, as well, but that was cancelled.

Lehosit says there are some challenges to the adjustments. The instructors aren’t able to be as hands on with helping players with their grip, swings or other techniques. He adds despite these changes, kids are still getting a full learning experience.

“It’s a great outlet for them because it gives them a little bit of normalcy,” said Ashton Wheeler whose daughters are in the camp.

“When they got here, they wore their masks before they were paired into their groups, but my kids are laughing and had a great time."

Lehosit says he did get calls from parents who had questions about how camp will operate and keep everyone healthy, but around 35 kids were signed up for the week.

The Ashland Tennis Center is looking at hosting another camp in August before school starts.

