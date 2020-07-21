Spring Valley Timberwolves enjoying summer workouts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Spring Valley’s football team is used to long seasons. The Timberwolves have been one of the top programs in West Virginia for the last several years and they like nothing better than practicing in the summer.

Especially in the year of the coronavirus.

The T’Wolves’ Coach Brad Dingess decided to divide their workouts into three separate practices so as to safely separate players and get everyone plenty of instruction time during the practices.

“We’re running three different practices right now,” Dingess said, just to keep the numbers and people away from each other. It also gives these kids who wouldn’t get as many reps and some situations a whole lot more reps.”

