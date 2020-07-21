State police in Ohio, W.Va., and Ky. join initiative to spread awareness on Move Over law

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - State police in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky are shining a light on the Move Over law this week, all to help save lives. These states in our region are joining Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to educate drivers on their Move Over, Slow Down initiative.

“Across the state, since 2015, we’ve written over 23,000 citations when it comes to the Move Over law,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brice Nihiser.

This law, existing in all 50 states, requires drivers to move over and change lanes when they see a parked public safety vehicle on the side of the road with its lights on.

If a driver can't move over, because of traffic, they are supposed to slow down.

Nihiser says breaking this law hasn't just put a dent in people's pockets.

“There has been one fatality, since 2015, in addition to 49 other injuries on our officers and civilians,” Nihiser said.

It also puts people’s lives at risk.

“In a lot of these situations we’ll have a trooper at the vehicle and he’ll be out there doing his job and we’ll see someone strike his vehicle or the person he’s helping alongside the roadway. He gets hurt, the person he has pulled over gets hurt, and then possibly the person hitting them gets hurt, as well,” Nihiser said.

He says despite the white line, rumble strip, and roughly 4 feet between the cruiser and right lane, crashes continue to happen. This is simply because people are not either fully moving over to the other lane or they’re not slowing down.

“People may have this misconception that if you don’t see a state trooper standing near the white line, then you don’t have to get over. That doesn’t matter. Anytime you see a public safety vehicle with its lights activated, you have to either move over or slow down,” Nihiser said.

It’s something simple for drivers to remember, helping ensure the men and women in uniform go home at the end of the day.

“It’s not about the citation, it’s not about the fine. It’s basically that we need to be decent human beings to each other,” Nihiser said.

