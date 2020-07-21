Vinton County Local School District prepares for fall

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the first time in 26 years, James Mullins does not have a child in the school system, something that in this time of uncertainty is somewhat of a relief.

“Definitely a decision I’m glad I’m not having to make because we don’t know what tomorrow holds,” Mullins said.

The Vinton County Local School District will be the ones to have to make a decision on just how much class students see this year.

“It’s going to be a different looking school day for teachers and for kids and for parents,” said Vinton County assistant superintendent Mike Waggoner.

As different as the school day may look, how many days there will be this year is also up for discussion.

The school board will choose one of three plans: a traditional plan with five days per week at full classroom size, a non-traditional plan with two days per week at half classroom size, or a full remote plan.

Waggoner says while safety and health is the most important thing, the goal of the district is to get kids back in class.

“Ideally, I’d like to see the students in school because that’s where they need to be,” Waggoner said. “Especially the younger age group where they’re working on foundational skills, learning to read, learning to do their math.”

The Vinton County Local School District says plans are subject based on guidance from health officials. The district plans to have the final plan ready for the next school board meeting on July 27.

