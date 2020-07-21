Advertisement

Vinton County Local School District prepares for fall

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the first time in 26 years, James Mullins does not have a child in the school system, something that in this time of uncertainty is somewhat of a relief.

“Definitely a decision I’m glad I’m not having to make because we don’t know what tomorrow holds,” Mullins said.

The Vinton County Local School District will be the ones to have to make a decision on just how much class students see this year.

“It’s going to be a different looking school day for teachers and for kids and for parents,” said Vinton County assistant superintendent Mike Waggoner.

As different as the school day may look, how many days there will be this year is also up for discussion.

The school board will choose one of three plans: a traditional plan with five days per week at full classroom size, a non-traditional plan with two days per week at half classroom size, or a full remote plan.

Waggoner says while safety and health is the most important thing, the goal of the district is to get kids back in class.

“Ideally, I’d like to see the students in school because that’s where they need to be,” Waggoner said. “Especially the younger age group where they’re working on foundational skills, learning to read, learning to do their math.”

The Vinton County Local School District says plans are subject based on guidance from health officials. The district plans to have the final plan ready for the next school board meeting on July 27.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dealing with the heat while keeping your pets in mind

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Much of West Virginia and the Tri-State are in the middle of a multi-day heat wave.

Local

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in shallow grave

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The discovery was made on property off of East Park Drive in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Studio 3

Safety of children on social media

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Certified Social Media Intelligence Expert Dr. Steve Webb on Studio 3.

Video

Safety of children on social media

Updated: 1 hours ago
Safety of children on social media

Studio 3

Sharkfest on National Geographic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Shark Expert Ryan Johnson on Studio 3.

Latest News

Video

Sharkfest on National Geographic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sharkfest on National Geographic

Local

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The new cases bring the county’s total to 106.

Local

COVID-19 case reported at Charleston Fire Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says it has started contact tracing and identifying people that the individual may have come in contact with.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Local

Ohio Coronavirus cases dip slightly; hospitalizations rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Department reported 1,236 confirmed and probable cases on Monday, down from 1,110 a day earlier.

Local

Additional coronavirus death reported in West Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR says a 67-year-old woman from Cabell County has passed away.