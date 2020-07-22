Advertisement

17-year-old killed in crash

It happened around midnight on Wednesday in the 3800 block of 8th Street Road.(KOTA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Alcohol is suspected in a crash that killed a teenager Wednesday, police say.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says an 18-year-old man was driving a Toyota pickup truck when he crashed around midnight Wednesday in the 3800 block of 8th Street Road.

No other vehicles were involved.

Deputies say a 17-year-old, from Huntington, riding in the back of the truck was ejected during the crash. The teenager died from their injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital and is in the ICU.

There were two other passengers in the truck at the time of the crash. They were hurt but their injuries are not considered serious, officials say.

Sheriff Zerkle says charges could be filed.

