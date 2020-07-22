2020 Jackson Apple Festival cancelled

JACKSON, OHIO, (WSAZ) -- A popular summer staple has now been sidelined.

The 2020 Jackson Apple Festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JAFE Trustees said the decision comes with deep regret for the clubs, churches, organizations, schools, vendors, and businesses that will be impacted due to the revenue they gain from the week of the festival.

They said the decision was not made hastily, but they ultimately determined that it wasn’t possible to provide a safe environment for all involved.

Next year will now be considered the festival’s 80th year, so organizers said they are planning a grand celebration for September of 2021.

