Boone County Schools approve 2020-2021 calendar

School desks
School desks(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Board of Education has approved their calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

Teachers will have days for curriculum development and professional learning that begin on August 24th., and the first day back for students will be September 8th.

Students will get one week off for Thanksgiving break, and their winter break will last from December 22nd until January 4th.

The last day of school for students will be June 3rd, and the last day for teachers will be June 4th.

The Boone County Board of Education has released a draft of the possible scenarios for reopening, which include students only having four days of in-person classes or all virtual learning. For more information on those options, click here.

