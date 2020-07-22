Braxton County selects school calendar

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Braxton County Board of Education has approved their school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

The decision was made Tuesday night at a meeting.

According to the calendar, the start date for employees will be August 24th

The first day for students is set for September 8th.

The last day of the instructional term will be June 9th.

Braxton County High School’s graduation is tentatively set for May 21, 2021.

The Braxton County Board of Education say they plan to host a virtual school public forum before announcing further school reentry plans.

