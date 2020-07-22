Advertisement

Chesapeake School District announces plan for upcoming school year

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Chesapeake School District has released their plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The first day of school for students is set for Monday, August 24.

Chespeake Schools are offering to options for students. One is schools resume regular face to face instruction. The district will start the school year with traditional, in-person classes, five days a week. But routes will run as normally scheduled.

There will be plans in place to transition in case of an outbreak causing schools to close.

Option two is students would receive remote learning, participating from their home. If you wish to choose this option, you must notify the school by Friday, July 31.

There will be self-checklists that will be completed each day by parents for their students. Staff will also have checklists to complete each day.

If a student or staff member has a fever of over 100 degrees, they will be required to stay home.

Chesapeake Schools will follow health department guidelines on quarantine.

All students and staff will be required to wear face coverings on buses and school grounds. One cloth facemask will be provided by the school district to each student for free.

For more information on this plan, click here.

