City of Nitro general election results released

The city of Nitro hosted its general election Tuesday night.
The city of Nitro hosted its general election Tuesday night.(KFYR-TV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The city of Nitro general election results were released late Tuesday night.

Current Mayor Dave Casebolt will lead the city once again, after running an uncontested race.

Longtime Nitro City Recorder Rita Cox also ran uncontested.

Three council-at-large seats were up for grabs.

The vote totals were as follows:

Andy Shamblin: 358

Bill Javins: 319

Emily Barr: 273

John Montgomery: 225

In Wards One and Four, the races were uncontested. Dona Boggs will represent Ward One and Michael Hill will represent Ward Four.

Ward Two:

Cynthia Lynn “Rice” McGill: 82

Bill Racer: 55

Ward Three

Joe Murphy: 95

Susan Hogshead Valleau: 82

