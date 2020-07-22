Advertisement

COVID-19 test results delayed in much of the Tri-State

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a typical day for COVID-19 test sites across West Virginia to have long lines of people waiting to get tested.

“People wait hours and hours to get tested,” said West Virginia’s coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

He said those long lines mean the turnaround time for results isn’t what they used to be when mass testing started.

“That may have been 48, 72 hours and today, from the national labs, you’re seeing five to seven days minimum,” Dr. Marsh said.

In fact, we found out Tuesday that patients getting tested at a site at Cabell Huntington Hospital are not receiving their results for up to eight days.

Each person who got a test Tuesday received a paper about when to call for results. It once said 24 hours -- but is now scratched out and replaced with eight days.

Because of the high volume of tests, Marsh said many of them are being sent to out-of-state labs for results.

“But that has then delayed the return because as they are getting more and more demand it slows down their ability to turn over tests because they have a very long line of tests waiting to be done,” Marsh said.

"The wait time, well that's a long time to worry," said Sarah Spangler.

For people like Spangler, the wait is worth the peace of mind.

“Especially if it’s for your child or an elderly person, you know you put yourself to the side. But if you infect them, as well, you need to know as soon as possible,” Spangler said.

In comparison to other areas, Kanawha County testing sites are taking four to five days to send back their test results.

King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky, says their results typically come back in four hours.

The vast majority of tests at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth are returning their results within one business day. For those who are hospitalized, the wait time is six hours.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

