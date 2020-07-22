COVID-19 W.Va. | 5,206 cases, 101 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 10:00 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there have been 242,262 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,206 total cases and 101 deaths.

1,480 cases are still considered active in the state, officials say.

3,625 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (540/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (139/4), Marshall (85/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (63/2), Monongalia (752/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (20/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10), Wyoming (11/0).

