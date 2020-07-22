Advertisement

CPS reports decrease dramatically during pandemic

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Data provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources shows a substantial decrease in Child Protective Services complaints being reported during the first months of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The number of reports being received by DHHR decreased approximately 40 percent from March through May of 2019 compared to the same period during 2020.

11,499 cases were reported during the period in 2019, compared to 6,999 in 2020. The largest year-over-year decreases were in April and May with more than 1,800 fewer reports each month.

The percentage of cases being accepted was also higher in 2020.

Number of CPS cases reported to the West Virginia DHHR in 2019.
Data shows the number of Child Protective Services reports filed during the beginning of the COVID-19 lock down.
