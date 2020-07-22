Deputies: Man shoots and kills father

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing a murder charge after deputies say he killed his father.

It happened Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. on US Route 19 in the Birch River area.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff, there was an altercation between David Allen Stover, 41, of Birch River and his son, David Allen Stover, Jr., 22, of Poca.

Deputies say Stover, Jr., used a gun to shoot and kill his father on the side of US Route 19.

The incident is under investigation.

