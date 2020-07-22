Dolly Parton’s Stampede on Studio 3

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSAZ) -

Dolly Parton’s Stampede opened on July 3 for family fun. The emcee for dinner show, Jay Teter, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share details on how they’re following CDC guidelines and what you can expect on your next trip to Pigeon Forge.

If you’ve ever dreamed of working in the Great Smoky Mountains, the dinner shows are hosting a job fair on August 1 at 10 a.m.

